IND Vs ENG, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma Rested To Give Shikhar Dhawan Game Time

England won the toss and asked India to bat first in the first T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad

Outlook Web Bureau 12 March 2021
On the eve of first T20I, Virat Kohli had said that KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will open the innings
India on Friday rested opener and vice-captain Rohit Sharma for the first T20I match against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. In Rohit's absence, Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings alongside KL Rahul.

1st T20I Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the series-opening match.

At the toss, India captain Virat Kohli said that Rohit has been rested for the first two games. Meanwhile, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was back in the side along with Shardul Thakur.

India had won the preceding Test series 3-1.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Eoin Morgan(C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

