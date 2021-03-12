Live Cricket Scores, India Vs England, 1st T20I: ENG Win Toss, Put IND Into Bat; Rohit Sharma Not Playing

March 12, 2021
Corona
Follow live cricket scores and updates of the first T20 match between India and England at Ahmedabad. India just won the Test series 3-1

Outlook Web Bureau 12 March 2021
Virat Kohli's India have lost just two of their last 15 T20 internationals and will start favourites against Eoin Morgan's England in Ahmedabad on Friday. Follow live cricket scores of IND vs ENG here
2021-03-12T18:43:39+05:30

After an emphatic 3-1 win in the Test series, India, who have lost just two of their last 15 completed T20 internationals, will once again try to stamp their authority when they take on England in the shortest format of the game, starting tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. Unlike the Test series, which somehow became a one-team show despite England's comfortable win in the series opener, the five-match T20 series is expected to go down to the wire. England are the top-ranked side and India are second in the ICC world rankings! With the ICC World T20 scheduled later in the year in India, the India vs England series is already billed as a warm-up, and the side which lands the first blow will surely have the advantage. Catch live ball-by-ball updates and live cricket scores of IND vs ENG here.

LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS

Here are the playing XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

 

 

 

