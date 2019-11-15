Mayank Agarwal is a man on fire. It's not mean feat to break Don Bradman record. On Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh at Indore, the Indian opener reached his second double hundred with a six.

Day 2 Live | Scorecard | Cricket News

Agarwal, who's batting for the 12th time in the international stage, dispatched the penultimate ball of the 99th over with utter disregard for his personal gains, in Sehwag-esque way. The 28-year-old took 303 balls to reach the landmark.

Watch the massive six here:

In the process, Agarwal became the second-fastest batsman to score two double centuries, only behind Vinod Kambli (five innings). Third in the list is Aussie great Bradman (13).

His double hundred also helped India become the first team to score four individual double hundreds in four consecutive Tests - Agarwal (215) at Visakhapatnam, Virat Kohli (254 not out) at Pune, Rohit Sharma (212) at Ranchi and Agarwal (243) at Indore today.

Agarwal's 243 is also the second-highest individual score in this fixture, only behind Sachin Tendulkar's 248 not out at Dhaka in 2004/05.

During his 330-ball knock, the right-handed batsman hit 28 fours and eight sixes.