IND Vs BAN, Day-Night Test: Hit By Brutal Mohammed Shami Bouncer, 'Dizzy' Liton Das Taken For CT Scan

Mehidy Hasan replaced Liton Das as a concussion substitute as Bangladesh were bowled out for just 106 inside three hours in the Day-Night Test at Kolkata

IANS 22 November 2019
Bangladesh's team physio talks with Liton Das after he was injured by a delivery from India's Mohammed Shami during the first day of the second test match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata, India, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
AP Photo
Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das was taken to a city hospital for a scan after he picked up a knock on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami delivery, during their first innings against India on Day 1 of the country's first Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Scorecard | Blog | Cricket News

"Liton has been taken for a CT scan after he was feeling "dizzy", a source said.

Mehidy Hasan replaced Liton as a concussion substitute as Bangladesh were bowled out for just 106 inside three hours. Liton was on 15 when he was hit by a rising Shami delivery.

He took off his helmet immediately and took a look as Shami walked up to apologise.

Watch: Shami Terrorises Bangladesh Batsmen

The physiotherapist rushed in as per the latest concussion protocols. Liton continued for some time but after umpires Joel Wilson and Marais Erasmus had a look just before tea, he was seen walking off and later retired hurt.

Liton scored a brisk 24 to show some fight after all Bangladesh batsmen succumbed to the might of the Indian pace battery. Opener Shadman Islam top-scored with 29.

