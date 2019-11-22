Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IND Vs BAN, Day-Night Test: Pink Fever Turns Into Concern As Mohammed Shami Terrorises Batsmen - Worried Reactions

IND Vs BAN, Day-Night Test: Pink Fever Turns Into Concern As Mohammed Shami Terrorises Batsmen - Worried Reactions

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami was at his devastating best, demoralising Bangladesh batsmen with his bouncers on Day 1 of the Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Outlook Web Bureau 22 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
IND Vs BAN, Day-Night Test: Pink Fever Turns Into Concern As Mohammed Shami Terrorises Batsmen - Worried Reactions
Nayeem hit by Shami bouncer.
Screengrabs: BCCI
IND Vs BAN, Day-Night Test: Pink Fever Turns Into Concern As Mohammed Shami Terrorises Batsmen - Worried Reactions
outlookindia.com
2019-11-22T17:13:55+0530

India didn't need wickets as Mohammed Shami emerged as helmet killer on Day 1 of the first-ever Day-Night Test in the country. Batting first, Bangladesh already have two batsmen under concussion observation inside 23 overs. That's the worrying aspect of the historic pink-ball Test at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday.

Scorecard | Blog | Cricket News

First, it was Liton Das. A Shami bouncer hit him on the helmet in the 21st over. The Bangladesh batsman braved the jolt for some time, then retired hurt in the next over, giving the umpires the chance to the lunch. Bangladesh were 73/6 in 21.4 overs.

Watch: Saha's Sensational Catch Tops Rohit's Effort

Soon after the lunch, Shami hit Nayeem Hasan on the helmet. The batsman needed medical attention. For a while, everybody looked concern. After a lengthy consultation in the middle, also involving Indian physio, the batsman continued batting. But he will remain a worry for everyone. Getting on the head by a cricket bounce is not good.

Watch it here:

Here are some reactions:

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat. Bangladesh made two changes to the team that was thrashed by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test of the two-match series in Indore. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and pacer Al-Amin Hossain were drafted in place of Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan.

India have gone with an unchanged team.

Ishant Sharma took a five-wicket haul to help India dismiss Bangladesh for 106 runs inside 31 overs. 

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mohammed Shami Eden Gardens, Kolkata Cricket India vs Bangladesh Bangladesh national cricket team Day-Night Test Sports
Next Story : India v Bangladesh, Day-Night Test, Day 1, Eden Gardens: Umesh Yadav Leads The Way As IND Pacers Run Riot
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement