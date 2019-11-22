IND Vs BAN, Day-Night Test: Take That! Wriddhiman Saha's Sensational Catch Tops Rohit Sharma's Effort - WATCH

Indian fielders have a field day, literally, on Day 1 of the first-ever Day-Night Test match in the country with Rohit Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha leading the way at Eden Gardens, Kolkata even as the occasion consumed Bangladesh.

In the 20th over of the first innings, Ishant Sharma left Mahmudullah defending a straighter, but the Bangladesh batsman failed to keep the shot down. And Saha, diving to his right, emerged with the ball

As described by Harsha Bhoge in his commentary, it indeed was a brilliant catch.

Earlier, Rohit took a brilliant catch.

Bangladesh captain Haque won the toss and elected to bat. They made two changes to the team that was thrashed by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test of the two-match series

in Indore. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and pacer Al-Amin Hossain were drafted in place of Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan.

India have gone with an unchanged team.

It was a party in pink at the 'City of Joy' as India began its tryst with Day-Night Tests in front of political bigwigs, galaxy of sports stars and a sell-out crowd, which ensured that Sourav Ganguly's promise of a spectacle lived up to its hype.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rang the Eden Gardens Bell ahead of the toss, but it was the famously enthusiastic Kolkata fans, who gave the match its character.

After being reluctant for four years, India finally embraced the Day-Night format for Test cricket, following a strong push from new BCCI President Ganguly and Kolkata proved to be

the perfect host.

Four days of the game are already sold out.

But the game itself may not last four days. At Lunch, Bangladesh were left reeling at 73/6 (21.4).