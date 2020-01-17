IND Vs AUS: Nasty Pat Cummins Delivery Floors Shikhar Dhawan, But Indian Opener Goes Onto Score Majestic 96

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan coped a nasty delivery from Australia pacer Pat Cummins during their second ODI match at Rajkot on Friday. Dhawan braved the hit but, then went onto score a brilliant 96. (More Cricket News)
Put into bat by Aussie captain Aaron Finch, Indian openers Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got off to a good start, posting 52 runs in nine overs.
But a short delivery, second ball in the next over, hit Dhawan near the elbow, then deflected onto the rib-cage.
After a brief stoppage, Dhawan carried on. The left-handed batsman went onto score 96 off 90 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six.
Dhawan has 17 centuries and 28 fifties.
India must win the match to keep the three-match ODI series alive.
