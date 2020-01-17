January 17, 2020
Poshan
IND Vs AUS: Nasty Pat Cummins Delivery Floors Shikhar Dhawan, But Indian Opener Goes Onto Score Majestic 96

Shikhar Dhawan braved nasty blow to score 96 runs to help India's cause in the must-win second ODI against Australia at Rajkot

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2020
India's Shikhar Dhawan lies on the ground after being hit by a during the second one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Rajkot, India, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-01-17T16:16:48+0530

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan coped a nasty delivery from Australia pacer Pat Cummins during their second ODI match at Rajkot on Friday. Dhawan braved the hit but, then went onto score a brilliant 96. (More Cricket News)

Live Blog | Scorecard | How To Watch

Put into bat by Aussie captain Aaron Finch, Indian openers Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got off to a good start, posting 52 runs in nine overs.

But a short delivery, second ball in the next over, hit Dhawan near the elbow, then deflected onto the rib-cage.

After a brief stoppage, Dhawan carried on. The left-handed batsman went onto score 96 off 90 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six.

Dhawan has 17 centuries and 28 fifties.

India must win the match to keep the three-match ODI series alive.

