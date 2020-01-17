January 17, 2020
Poshan
IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Manish Pandey Takes A Stunner To Send Dangerous David Warner Back - WATCH

IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Manish Pandey Takes A Stunner To Send Dangerous David Warner Back - WATCH

In the fourth over of the Australia innings, David Warner slashed the second ball, bowled by Mohammed Shami, only to find a leaping Manish Pandey plucking one out of thin air

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2020
IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Manish Pandey Takes A Stunner To Send Dangerous David Warner Back - WATCH
Manish Pandey
Screengrab: BCCI
IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Manish Pandey Takes A Stunner To Send Dangerous David Warner Back - WATCH
In India's must-win second ODI match against Australia at Rajkot on Friday, Manish Pandey pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss dangerous David Warner. (More Cricket News)

In the fourth over of the Australia innings, Warner slashed the second ball, bowled by Mohammed Shami, only to find a leaping Pandey plucking one out of thin air.

Watch it here:

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan missed a well-deserved ton by a whisker but laid a solid platform for the aggressive duo of skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to ensure a commanding total of 340 for 6.

