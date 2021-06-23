June 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja Displaces Jason Holder As Top All-rounder

ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja Displaces Jason Holder As Top All-rounder

Jadeja is two points ahead of Holder at 384, while England all-rounder Ben Stokes is third with 377 points

PTI 23 June 2021, Last Updated at 5:15 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja Displaces Jason Holder As Top All-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja has replaced West Indies Jason Holder as the No 1 ICC Test All-rounder in latest rankings released on Wednesday.
File Photo
ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja Displaces Jason Holder As Top All-rounder
outlookindia.com
2021-06-23T17:15:39+05:30

India's Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday dislodged West Indian Jason Holder as the world's top all-rounder in the latest ICC Test rankings.

WTC Final Live Blog | News

Jadeja, who is part of India team in the ongoing World Test Championship final against New Zealand, is two points ahead of Holder (384) while England all-rounder Ben Stokes is third with 377 points.

Another Indian, Ravichandran Ashwin, also playing WTC Final 2021, is at fourth with 353 points, followed by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh (338).

Ashwin remained at second spot in the bowlers' rankings on 850 points, below Pat Cummins (908) of Australia. Tim Southee (830) of New Zealand is third.

Among the batsmen, there was no change in top-five with Indian captain Virat Kohli static at fourth on 814. Steve Smith of Australia continued to be the top batsman on 891 points, followed by Kane Williamson (886) of New Zealand and Marnus Labuschagne (878) of Australia.

England captain Joe Root (797) is at number five, followed by the Indian pair of Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma at joint at sixth on 747 points.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Portugal Vs France, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA European Championship, Group F Match

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Ravindra Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin Ben Stokes Jason Holder Dubai ICC (International Cricket Council) ICC Test Rankings Cricket India national cricket team England national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos