ICC T20 World Cup: George Munsey's Unwanted Record And Other First-ball Victims

Scotland’s George Munsey became the fourth batsman on five occasions to be dismissed off the first ball of the match in T20 World Cup. Namibia’s left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann bowled Munsey on the first ball of the match in a Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday (October 27).

Trumpelmann struck thrice in a sensational first over. After bowling out Munsey, the 23-year-old, had Calum Macleod caught behind off an angled delivery as the batter anticipated an inswinger. And as it turned out, the next ball was the inswinger and Richard Berrington, who was leading Scotland in place of injured Kyle Coetzer, could do little about it. He reviewed the on-field umpire’s decision but DRS found the ball clipping the leg-stump.

Trumpelmann, thus, became the first bowler in T20 International cricket to take three wickets in the opening over of a match.

Ireland’s William Porterfield is the only batsman to be dismissed on the first ball of the match twice.

He achieved this "unwanted feat” first time against Australia at Colombo on September 19, 2012. The left-hand batter was dismissed on the first ball of a match second time against West Indies on the same ground five days later.

FIRST BALL VICTIM IN TWENTY-20 WORLD CUP

(Batsman - Bowler - Venue - Date)

William Porterfield (Ireland) Shane Watson (Australia) Colombo 19-09-2012;

William Porterfield (Ireland) Fidel Edwards (West Indies) Colombo 24-09-2012;

Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan) Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh) Dhaka 06-03-2014;

Irfan Ahmed (Hong Kong) Shapoor Zadran (Afghanistan) Chattogram 18-03-2014;

George Munsey (Scotland) Ruben Trumpelmann (Namibia) Abu Dhabi 27-10-2021.