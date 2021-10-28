Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: George Munsey's Unwanted Record And Other First-ball Victims

Meanwhile, Ruben Trumpelmann became the first bowler in T20 International cricket to take three wickets in the opening over of a match.

ICC T20 World Cup: George Munsey's Unwanted Record And Other First-ball Victims
Scotland batter George Munsey leaves the field after getting dismissed during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match. | AP Photo

Trending

ICC T20 World Cup: George Munsey's Unwanted Record And Other First-ball Victims
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T14:44:00+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 2:44 pm

Scotland’s George Munsey became the fourth batsman on five occasions to be dismissed off the first ball of the match in T20 World Cup. Namibia’s left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann bowled Munsey on the first ball of the match in a Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday (October 27).

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Trumpelmann struck thrice in a sensational first over. After bowling out Munsey, the 23-year-old, had Calum Macleod caught behind off an angled delivery as the batter anticipated an inswinger. And as it turned out, the next ball was the inswinger and Richard Berrington, who was leading Scotland in place of injured Kyle Coetzer, could do little about it. He reviewed the on-field umpire’s decision but DRS found the ball clipping the leg-stump.

Trumpelmann, thus, became the first bowler in T20 International cricket to take three wickets in the opening over of a match.

Ireland’s William Porterfield is the only batsman to be dismissed on the first ball of the match twice.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

He achieved this "unwanted feat” first time against Australia at Colombo on September 19, 2012. The left-hand batter was dismissed on the first ball of a match second time against West Indies on the same ground five days later.

FIRST BALL VICTIM IN TWENTY-20 WORLD CUP

(Batsman - Bowler - Venue - Date)

William Porterfield (Ireland) Shane Watson (Australia) Colombo 19-09-2012;
William Porterfield (Ireland) Fidel Edwards (West Indies) Colombo 24-09-2012;
Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan) Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh) Dhaka 06-03-2014;
Irfan Ahmed (Hong Kong) Shapoor Zadran (Afghanistan) Chattogram 18-03-2014;
George Munsey (Scotland) Ruben Trumpelmann (Namibia) Abu Dhabi 27-10-2021.

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Abu Dhabi UAE Cricket Namibia national cricket team Scotland national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AFG Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup: Buoyant Afghanistan Face Massive Pakistan Test In Super 12

AFG Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup: Buoyant Afghanistan Face Massive Pakistan Test In Super 12

Niharika Times By Sabal Singh Bhati Bringing A New Face To The Print And Digital Media

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: What India Need To Do In A Must-Win Game Versus New Zealand

AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Not-So-Settled Australia Face Upbeat Sri Lanka

WI Vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup: West Indies, Bangladesh Clash In Must-win Super 12 Match

IND Vs PAK In ICC T20 World Cup Final? Saqlain Mushtaq Wants Pakistan To Meet India Again

Badminton Calendar: Odisha Open Gets BWF Nod For 2022, India To Host Three Back-to-back Events

Barcelona Legend Xavi The Favourite To Replace Ronald Koeman At Camp Nou

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Advertisement

More from Sports

U-23 Asian Cup Football Qualifiers: India Concede Late Penalty, Lose To UAE

U-23 Asian Cup Football Qualifiers: India Concede Late Penalty, Lose To UAE

Football Subs: IFAB Recommends Five Substitutions To Be Allowed Across All Levels

Football Subs: IFAB Recommends Five Substitutions To Be Allowed Across All Levels

Women's Asian Cup Football: India, China, Chinese Taipei, Iran In Group A

Women's Asian Cup Football: India, China, Chinese Taipei, Iran In Group A

German Cup: Bayern Munich Suffer 0-5 Thrashing By Borussia Monchengladbach

German Cup: Bayern Munich Suffer 0-5 Thrashing By Borussia Monchengladbach

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukhul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukhul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Bureau / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Aryan Khan: What Happened In Court On Day 3

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Aryan Khan: What Happened In Court On Day 3

Outlook Web Bureau / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi made rejoinder statements on behalf of Aryan Khan on Thursday.

'I Am Not Racist': De Kock Apologises, Will Take The Knee

'I Am Not Racist': De Kock Apologises, Will Take The Knee

Soumitra Bose / Quinton de Kock has apologised for not taking the knee with his other South African teammates during the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies. The South African wicket-keeper batsmen said it was a "misunderstanding."

Explainer | Why India Celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week Every Year

Explainer | Why India Celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week Every Year

Outlook Web Desk / This year, the theme of the Vigilance Week celebrations is 'Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity'.

Advertisement