Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Josh Hazlewood Says IPL 2021 ‘Ideal Preparation’ For Showpiece Event

Australian pacer Hazlewood played a crucial part in Chennai Super Kings' triumphant IPL 2021 campaign in UAE. It was also CSK's fourth IPL title.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Josh Hazlewood Says IPL 2021 ‘Ideal Preparation’ For Showpiece Event
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood picked up 11 wickets in Chennai Super Kings' victorious IPL 2021 campaign. | BCCI-IPL

Trending

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Josh Hazlewood Says IPL 2021 ‘Ideal Preparation’ For Showpiece Event
outlookindia.com
2021-10-18T18:09:19+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 18 Oct 2021, Updated: 18 Oct 2021 6:09 pm

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood said getting sufficient game time in the just-concluded IPL 2021 in the UAE was ‘perfect’ preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and could stand him in good stead in the showpiece. (More Cricket News)

The 30-year-old returned to the IPL even as pace colleagues Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson opted out of the second leg of the lucrative league and remained at home.

“That was my thinking going in,” Hazlewood, who played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, was quoted as saying by Australian media. “Conditions, the elements here - it's quite hot - and just getting a run of games of T20 cricket leading into the World Cup. It's been perfect.”

Having been part of CSK’s triumphant campaign, he has now linked up with the national squad in Abu Dhabi.

Hazelwood, who has a fair knowledge of the conditions and slow nature of the pitches in the UAE, has played more T20 games in the past six months than he had in the previous six years, thanks partly to leagues such as the IPL.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

“I feel pretty confident in my role now,” he said. “It’s pretty similar role whether it’s for Chennai or Australia – a couple (of overs) up front and then a couple at the end. So (I’m) feeling more confident with every situation I’m in.

“You can never dominate T20 cricket as a bowler, I don’t think. There’s just so many different elements. But I'm feeling good about my game.” He played nine games in the second half of the IPL and was one of CSK’s major wicket-takers.

Having missed matches for Delhi Capitals in the IPL’s second leg owing to a calf injury, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is back bowling in the nets and could feature in the team's World Cup opener against South Africa in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Tags

PTI Josh Hazlewood Marcus Stoinis UAE Cricket Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Indian Premier League 2021 T20 World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

OMA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Win Or Bust For Bangladesh?

2022 Australian Open: No Covid-19 Vaccination, No Visa For Overseas Tennis Stars

2022 Winter Olympics: Rights Activists Urge Boycott Of Beijing ‘Genocide’ Games

PNG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Beat Papua New Guinea 17 Runs - Highlights

IND vs AUS, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: India Look To Fix Middle-Order Blues During Warm-Up Vs Australia

SL vs IRE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Eye Second Win Against Confident Ireland

NED Vs NAM, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Netherlands Aim First Win Against Debutants Namibia

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from Sports

La Liga: Raul de Tomas, Nico Melamed Goals Help Espanyol Beat Cadiz 2-0 To Keep Momentum

La Liga: Raul de Tomas, Nico Melamed Goals Help Espanyol Beat Cadiz 2-0 To Keep Momentum

EPL: Alexandre Lacazette Dampens Patrick Vieira’s Return At Emirates As Arsenal Hold Crystal Palace

EPL: Alexandre Lacazette Dampens Patrick Vieira’s Return At Emirates As Arsenal Hold Crystal Palace

Men’s Boxing World Championships: AIBA Introduces Belts, White Gloves In ‘Fresh Start’

Men’s Boxing World Championships: AIBA Introduces Belts, White Gloves In ‘Fresh Start’

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gianni Infantino Wants Suspended Brazil-Argentina Tie To Happen

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gianni Infantino Wants Suspended Brazil-Argentina Tie To Happen

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 16 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 16 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army On New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army On New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Seema Guha / The opposition stands convinced as it plans to come together to oust Khan. There is much churning going on in political circles in Pakistan as the opposition scents a possible victory.

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

PTI / Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Varun Chakravarthy are likely to get a game vs Australia before India open their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Vikas Pathak / Priyanka Gandhi has emerged more visible in the wake of Lakhimpur Kheri than any other opposition politician in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement