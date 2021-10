Chennai Super Kings Win Fourth IPL Title - A Look At All The Finalists

Chennai Super Kings had the last laugh in IPL 2021, as Mahendra SinghDhoni's army outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders in an essentially one-sided final to win by 27 runs in the end.

It was Chennai Super Kings’ fourth title win in Indian Premier League history, while Kolkata Knight Riders missed a chance to add a third trophy to their cabinet.

Chennai Super Kings closed the gap on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the list of Indian Premier League title wins. Mumbai Indians lift the IPL title for a record five times.

It was Chennai Super Kings’ ninth final in the history of the tournament, an incredible record already, and they won their fourth title. Chennai Super Kings’ other titles came in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

THE IPL FINALISTS

(Season - Venue - Winners - Runners-up)

2008 - Mumbai - Rajasthan Royals - Chennai Super Kings;

2009 - Johannesburg - Deccan Chargers - Royal Challengers Bangalore;

2010 - Mumbai - Chennai Super Kings - Mumbai Indians;

2011 - Bangalore - Chennai Super Kings - Royal Challengers Bangalore;

2012 - Bangalore - Kolkata Knight Riders - Chennai Super Kings;

2013 - Kolkata - Mumbai Indians - Chennai Super Kings;

2014 - Bangalore - Kolkata Knight Riders - Kings XI Punjab;

2015 - Kolkata - Mumbai Indians - Chennai Super Kings;

2016 - Bangalore - Sunrisers Hyderabad - Royal Challengers Bangalore;

2017 - Hyderabad - Mumbai Indians - Rising Pune Supergiant;

2018 - Mumbai - Chennai Super Kings - Sunrisers Hyderabad;

2019 - Hyderabad - Mumbai Indians - Chennai Super Kings;

2020 - Dubai - Mumbai Indians - Delhi Capitals.

2021 - Dubai - Chennai Super Kings - Kolkata Knight Riders.