ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Warm-Up Match 7: Australia Vs Sri Lanka – Live Score

Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score: Follow live cricket score of the seventh warm-up match of the 2019 Cricket ICC World Cup between Australia and Sri Lanka, being played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton today.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 May 2019
After yesterday's rain-affected matches, former champions Australi and Sri Lanka will have a go at each other in their final warm-up game before the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Australia defeated hosts and favourites England while Sri Lanka lost the South Africa in theire respective first warm-up matches.

TOSS: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat

SQUADS:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (kw), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (w), Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Avishka Fernando, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

