South Africa Vs West Indies: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies at the County Ground, Bristol on Sunday was called off due to rain.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 May 2019
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and West Indies captain Jason Holder
Composite: AP/File
2019-05-26T20:59:01+0530

No result in Bristol.

Only 76 deliveries bowled with rain playing spoilsport. South Africa, put into bat by the West Indies, made 95/0 (12.4 overs) after the match was reduced to 31-overs a side affair. Hashim Amla, back from the wilderness, made a brilliant unbeaten 51 off 46 balls, while Quinton de Kock made 37 off 30 balls.

Both the warm-up matches today were called-off.

(SCORECARD | COMMENTARY | SCHEDULE | SQUADS)

TOSS: West Indies opt to bowl

Preview: Two-time world champions West Indies take on eternal bridesmaids South Africa in the fifth warm-up of the 2019 edition of the cricket's grandest tournament at the County Ground, Bristol.

The Proteas thrashed Sri Lanka in their first warm-up match and will hope to keep the momentum alive ahead of their tournament opener against India on June 5.

For the Windies, this is their first warm-up match and a good outing against a strong South African side will boost their confidence.

TEAMS:

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Quinton de Kock(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Faf du Plessis Andre Russell Jason Holder Chris Gayle Imran Tahir Kagiso Rabada Dale Steyn Bristol Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Blog Cricket ICC World Cup Sports

