ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Durham

True to its history, the Riverside will be pacers’ paradise in the 2019 World Cup. It is one of the three venues to host only three matches each this World Cup.

Pitch: It's one of the few grounds in this World Cup which is expected to favour bowlers despite having witnessed some high scoring matches. In the last match here in 2018, England chased down Australia's 310/8 inside 45 overs. Average runs scored per over here is 5.18.

Capacity: 14,000

Ends: Lumley End, Finchale End

CWC 2019 Matches (3): Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, England Vs New Zealand

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)