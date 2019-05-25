﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Durham

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Durham

It's one of the few grounds in this World Cup which is expected to favour bowlers during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 despite having witnessed some high scoring matches

Outlook Web Bureau 25 May 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Durham
Riverside Ground, in Chester-le-Street, Durham will host three matches during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Courtesy: ICC
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Durham
outlookindia.com
2019-05-25T04:27:57+0530

True to its history, the Riverside will be pacers’ paradise in the 2019 World Cup. It is one of the three venues to host only three matches each this World Cup. 

Pitch: It's one of the few grounds in this World Cup which is expected to favour bowlers despite having witnessed some high scoring matches. In the last match here in 2018, England chased down Australia's 310/8 inside 45 overs. Average runs scored per over here is 5.18. 

Capacity: 14,000
Ends: Lumley End, Finchale End
CWC 2019 Matches (3): Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, England Vs New Zealand

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Cricket Venue Cricket Venue – Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters