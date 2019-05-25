﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Old Trafford, Manchester

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Old Trafford, Manchester

The Manchester marvel remains truly a sporting pitch, favouring both batsmen and bowlers. Here, the premium is on building the innings

Outlook Web Bureau 25 May 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Old Trafford, Manchester
The Old Trafford cricket stadium will host six ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches, including the first semi-final
Courtesy: ICC
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Old Trafford, Manchester
outlookindia.com
2019-05-25T03:43:23+0530

It will be the busiest venue at 2019 World Cup, hosting six games, including India-Pakistan Group Stage match and a semi-final. It has previously hosted matches in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 World Cups. 

Pitch: The Manchester marvel remains truly a sporting pitch, favouring both batsmen and bowlers. Here, the premium is on building the innings. 

Last time it hosted an ODI match in June 2018, England chased down Australia's 205 a low scoring thriller. Highest total at Old Trafford is 318/7 by Sri Lanka against England in 2006. 45 is the lowest total here, by Canada against England in 1979. In the 46 ODIs played here, average runs scored per over is 4.34. 

Capacity: 24,600
Ends: James Anderson End, Brian Statham End
CWC 2019 Matches (6): India Vs Pakistan, England Vs Afghanistan, West Indies Vs New Zealand, West Indies vs India, Australia Vs South Africa, 1st semi-final

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Manchester Cricket Venue – Old Trafford, Manchester Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Venue Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Lord’s, London
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters