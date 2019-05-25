ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Old Trafford, Manchester

It will be the busiest venue at 2019 World Cup, hosting six games, including India-Pakistan Group Stage match and a semi-final. It has previously hosted matches in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 World Cups.

Pitch: The Manchester marvel remains truly a sporting pitch, favouring both batsmen and bowlers. Here, the premium is on building the innings.

Last time it hosted an ODI match in June 2018, England chased down Australia's 205 a low scoring thriller. Highest total at Old Trafford is 318/7 by Sri Lanka against England in 2006. 45 is the lowest total here, by Canada against England in 1979. In the 46 ODIs played here, average runs scored per over is 4.34.

Capacity: 24,600

Ends: James Anderson End, Brian Statham End

CWC 2019 Matches (6): India Vs Pakistan, England Vs Afghanistan, West Indies Vs New Zealand, West Indies vs India, Australia Vs South Africa, 1st semi-final

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)