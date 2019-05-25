ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Headingley, Leeds

This iconic venue witnessed Sir Don Bradman scoring 300 in a day in a Test, a feat no one has able to emulate so far. Strangely though, there is no pavilion here.

Pitch: Like every other venue in England, Headingley pitch too has become batting friendly. In the last ODI played here, England beat Pakistan by 54 run s after posting a venue-high score of 351/9. The previous highest team total was 339/6 by England against South Africa. Last year, England chased down a 256-run target to beat India by eight wickets with more than five overs to spare. Average runs scored per over is 4.61.

Capacity: 18,350

Ends: Kirkstall Lane End, Football Stand End

CWC 2019 Matches (4): England Vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan Vs West Indies, Sri Lanka Vs India

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)