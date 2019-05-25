ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Headingley, Leeds

﻿
Like every other venue in England, Headingley pitch too has become batting friendly with an average of 4.61 runs coming per over

Outlook Web Bureau 25 May 2019
Headingley cricket ground in Leeds will host four matches during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Courtesy: ICC
2019-05-25T04:44:19+0530

This iconic venue witnessed Sir Don Bradman scoring 300 in a day in a Test, a feat no one has able to emulate so far. Strangely though, there is no pavilion here. 

Pitch: Like every other venue in England, Headingley pitch too has become batting friendly. In the last ODI played here, England beat Pakistan by 54 run s after posting a venue-high score of 351/9. The previous highest team total was 339/6 by England against South Africa. Last year, England chased down a 256-run target to beat India by eight wickets with more than five overs to spare. Average runs scored per over is 4.61.

Capacity: 18,350
Ends: Kirkstall Lane End, Football Stand End
CWC 2019 Matches (4): England Vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan Vs West Indies, Sri Lanka Vs India

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)

