ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Team Profile: New Zealand

The following are the pen sketches of New Zealand team who are participating in the 12th edition of the World Cup to be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.

Nine players, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi are participating in the World Cup for the first time.

MEET THE NEW ZEALAND TEAM FOR THE WORLD CUP:

KANE STUART WILLIAMSON (NORTHERN DISTRICTS-CAPTAIN): Born on August 8, 1990, Tauranga. Right hand top order batsman and off break bowler. Played 139 one day internationals since debut against India at Dambulla on August 10, 2010 s. Led New Zealand in 63 one day internationals, won 34, lost 29 and abandoned two. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.

THOMAS ACKLAND BLUNDELL (WELLINGTON): Born on September 1, 1990 at Wellington. Right hand middle order batsman, off break bowler and wicket-keeper. Yet to play in one day internationals. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



TRENT ALEXANDER BOULT (NORTHERN DISTRICTS): Born on July 22, 1989 at Rotorua. Right hand tail end batsman and left-arm fast-medium bowler. Played 79 one day internationals since debut against West Indies at Basseterre on July 11, 2012. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.



COLIN DE GRANDHOMME (AUCKLAND): Born on July 22, 1986 at Harare. Right hand lower batsman and right-arm fast-medium bowler. Played 28 one day internationals since debut against South Africa at Auckland on March 3, 2012. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



LOCKIE HAMMOND FERGUSON (AUCKLAND): Born on June 13, 1991, Auckland. Right hand tail end batsman and right-arm fast bowler. Played 27one day internationals since debut against Australia at Sydney on December 4, 2016. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



MARTIN JAMES GUPTILL (AUCKLAND): Born on September 30, 1986, Auckland. Right hand top order batsman and off break bowler. Played 169 one day internationals since debut against West Indies at Auckland on January 10, 2009. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.



MATTHEW JAMES HENRY (CANTERBURY): Born on December 14, 1991, Christchurch, Canterbury. Right hand lower order batsman and right- arm fast-medium bowler. Played 43 one day internationals since debut against India at Wellington, on January 31, 2014. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.

THOMAS WILLIAM MAXWELL LATHAM (CANTERBURY): Born on April 2, 1992 at Christchurch, Canterbury. Left hand middle order batsman, right-arm fast medium bowler and wicket-keeper. Played 85 one day internationals since debut against Zimbabwe at Dunedin on February 3, 2012. Led New Zealand in eight one day internationals, won six, lost one and abandoned one. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



COLIN MUNRO (AUCKLAND): Born on March 11, 1987 at Durban. Left hand middle order batsman and right arm medium-fast bowler. Played 51 one day international since debut New Zealand at Kimberley on January 22, 2013. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



JAMES DOUGLAS SHEAHAN NEESHAM (AUCKLAND): Born on September 17, 1990, Auckland. Left hand lower order batsman and right-arm fast medium bowler Played 49 one day internationals since debut against South Africa at Paarl on January 19, 2013. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



HENRY MICHAEL NICHOLLS (CANTERBURY): Born on November 15, 1991 at Christchurch. Left hand top order batsman and off break bowler Played 41 one day internationals since debut against Sri Lanka at Christchurch on December 26, 2015. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



MITCHELL JOSEF SANTNER (NORTHERN DISTRICTS): Born on February 5, 1992 at Hamilton. Left hand lower order batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. Played 59 one day internationals since debut against England at Birmingham on June 9, 2015. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



INDERBIR SINGH SODHI (NORTHERN DISTRICTS): Born on October 31, 1992, Ludhiana, India. Left hand lower order batsman and leg break bowler. Played 30 one day internationals since debut against Zimbabwe at Harare on August 2, 2015. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



TIMOTHY GRANT SOUTHEE (NORTHERN DISTRICTS): Born on December 11, 1988, Whangarei, Northland. Right hand lower order batsman and right arm medium-fast bowler. Played 139 one day internationals since debut against England at Chester- le-Street on June 15, 2008. Led New Zealand to defeat in only one day international match. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.



LUTERU ROSS POUTOA LOTE TAYLOR (CENTRAL DISTRICTS): Born on March 8, 1984 at Lower Hutt, Wellington. Right hand middle order batsman and off break bowler. Played 218 one day internationals since debut against West Indies at Napier on March 1, 2006. Led New Zealand in 20 one day internationals, won six, lost 12 and abandoned two. Participating in the World Cup for the fourth time.