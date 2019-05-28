ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Brings Up Century With Big Six Against Bangladesh, Sends Fans Into A Frenzy – WATCH

Former captain MS Dhoni hit his first competitive century in more than two years as India set a mammoth 360-run target for Bangladesh in the final warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Tuesday.

Dhoni reached the hundred with a mighty six in the penultimate over of the match, in just 73 balls. The 37-year-old scored 113 off 78 with the help of eight fours and seven sixes.

#Dhoni got his much awaited with huge SIX. One of the commentators said "Common Dhoni give us a smile". Take a bow @msdhoni

.#INDvBAN #BANvIND #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/DsuVVNFMRF — Surya Mahi (@SuryaGs8) May 28, 2019

Scored 113 Runs Off just 78 balls with 7sixes & 8Fours.



2mins of Silence for Haters who Were Saying Dhoni Bhai doesn't have place in Indian Team for World Cup and He Should Retire!#DhoniAtCWC19 #dhoniisback #DHONI #AskStar #INDvBAN #WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/mTXxwrSI2J — Love (@FLove1695) May 28, 2019

MS Dhoni reached his hundred in style with a fine six over the bowler's head.



Watch his innings highlights â¬ÂÂï¸ÂÂ https://t.co/oJmPAjV3gq — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 28, 2019

Put into bat, India were tottering at 102/4 inside 25 overs, but Dhoni stitched a century stand with KL Rahul (108 off 99) to take the game away from Bangladesh.

India lost their opening warm-up game to New Zealand.

The two-time champions will play South Africa in their tournament opener on June 5.