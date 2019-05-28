ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Brings Up Century With Big Six Against Bangladesh, Sends Fans Into A Frenzy – WATCH

﻿
Put into bat, India were tottering at 102/4 inside 25 overs in the final ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up match, but MS Dhoni stitched a century stand with KL Rahul to take the game away from Bangladesh

Outlook Web Bureau 28 May 2019
Last time MS Dhoni hit a century in an competitive match was 134 in an ODI against England in January 2017.
Composite: ICC Screengrabs
outlookindia.com
2019-05-28T20:29:54+0530

Former captain MS Dhoni hit his first competitive century in more than two years as India set a mammoth 360-run target for Bangladesh in the final warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Tuesday.

Dhoni reached the hundred with a mighty six in the penultimate over of the match, in just 73 balls. The 37-year-old scored 113 off 78 with the help of eight fours and seven sixes.

Watch it here:

Put into bat, India were tottering at 102/4 inside 25 overs, but Dhoni stitched a century stand with KL Rahul (108 off 99) to take the game away from Bangladesh.

India lost their opening warm-up game to New Zealand.

The two-time champions will play South Africa in their tournament opener on June 5.

