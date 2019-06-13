﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, AUS Vs PAK: This Killer Expression Shows The Pain Of Every Pakistani Fan – VIDEO

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, AUS Vs PAK: This Killer Expression Shows The Pain Of Every Pakistani Fan – VIDEO

During Pakistan's 41-run defeat to Australia in the 17th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Asif Ali let down his team and fans by dropping a couple of catches, both of Wahab Riaz

Outlook Web Bureau 13 June 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, AUS Vs PAK: This Killer Expression Shows The Pain Of Every Pakistani Fan – VIDEO
Here's the Pakistani cricket fan who became an instant celebrity.
Screengrab: ICC
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, AUS Vs PAK: This Killer Expression Shows The Pain Of Every Pakistani Fan – VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2019-06-13T13:24:14+0530

Pakistani fans were left aghast on Wednesday as the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side produced an error-prone performance against defending champions Australia in the 17th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. But one face stood out in Taunton's County Ground crowd.

HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE

During Pakistan's 41-run defeat to Australia, Asif Ali dropped a couple of catches, both of Wahab Riaz. He first dropped Aaron Finch, while the Australia captain was struggling at 26, off the fourth ball of the 13th over at first slip. Rubbing salt to the wound, the ball went for a boundary. Finch went on to score 82 off 84 and was involved in a 146-run opening stand with David Warner.

Also Read: Mohammad Amir, Swinging Times Again

It was followed by another dropped catch, this time to let off Warner in the 37th over. Warner, who was batting at 104, failed to make the most out of it as he was dismissed on 107. It looked a simple catch at third man, but Asif made a mess of it.

Watch the reaction here:

The footage became an instant hit on social media. Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) tracked the fan down.

Former Pakistan batsman and renowned commentator Ramiz Raza summed up Pakistan's fielding effort in one straightforward tweet:

Chasing Australia's 307, Pakistan were bowled out for 266.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Taunton ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Pakistan Australia Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Trump Jr Grilled By US Senators Over Russia, Says Unconcerned About Perjury
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters