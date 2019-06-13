Pakistani fans were left aghast on Wednesday as the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side produced an error-prone performance against defending champions Australia in the 17th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. But one face stood out in Taunton's County Ground crowd.

HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE



During Pakistan's 41-run defeat to Australia, Asif Ali dropped a couple of catches, both of Wahab Riaz. He first dropped Aaron Finch, while the Australia captain was struggling at 26, off the fourth ball of the 13th over at first slip. Rubbing salt to the wound, the ball went for a boundary. Finch went on to score 82 off 84 and was involved in a 146-run opening stand with David Warner.

Also Read: Mohammad Amir, Swinging Times Again

It was followed by another dropped catch, this time to let off Warner in the 37th over. Warner, who was batting at 104, failed to make the most out of it as he was dismissed on 107. It looked a simple catch at third man, but Asif made a mess of it.

Watch the reaction here:

This Guy is the Mood of whole Awaam watching the teams fielding.... pic.twitter.com/RK9OTGQlXb — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) June 12, 2019

The footage became an instant hit on social media. Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) tracked the fan down.

We found him! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Interview coming soon... pic.twitter.com/u2pFYvUrUm — ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2019

Former Pakistan batsman and renowned commentator Ramiz Raza summed up Pakistan's fielding effort in one straightforward tweet:

I don’t mean to be disheartening but this fielding from Pakistan is rubbish!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) June 12, 2019

Chasing Australia's 307, Pakistan were bowled out for 266.