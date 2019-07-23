ICC Bars Zimbabwe Women's Cricket Team Players, Coach From Travelling To England For T20 Series

The International Cricket Council (ICC) barred four players and a coach from the Zimbabwe national women's cricket team on July 22. They were selected for the Women's Global Development Squad, who are traveling to England. The players include the country's captain Mary-Anne Musonda, Anesu Mushangwe, Tasmeen Granger, and Sharne Mayers. Also, the coach is Adam Chifo. They were supposed to go to England to feature in series of T20 games.

ALSO READ: ICC Suspends Zimbabwe From International Cricket

Earlier, ICC also suspended the country's apex body, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) for failing to follow the body's constitution.

According to ESPNcricinfo, ICC Women's Cricket Manager Holly Colvin said, "Unfortunately this also extends to their participation in the Women's Global Development Squad program, and so it is with great regret that I write to inform you that Adam as Head Coach and the four Zimbabwe players will no longer be able to take part in the UK edition of the tour next week."

ALSO READ: Lasith Malinga To Retire From ODI Cricket, Reveals Sri Lanka Captain Dimuth Karunaratne

Colvin added, "As I'm sure you are aware, the ICC Board has taken the decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect and place a restriction on the Zimbabwe national team participating in ICC events."

(ANI Inputs)