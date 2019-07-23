Lasith Malinga To Retire From ODI Cricket, Reveals Sri Lanka Captain Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne revealed on July 21 that legendary pace bowler Lasith Malinga is set to retire from ODI format. The veteran will quit after the first fixture of a three-match series against Bangladesh.

The matches are scheduled for July 26, 28, and 31. They will be held at R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo). The 35-year-old was named in the squad for the series.

Speaking at the team's press conference, Karunaratne said, "He is going to play the first match. After that he is retiring. That's what he said to me. I don't know what he said for the selectors but for me he said he is playing only one match."

Malinga is currently his country's third-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 335 scalps in 219 innings. Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399) are ahead of him in that list. He also retired from Test format in 2011 but continued with other forms.

(PTI inputs)