ICC Announces Ground-Breaking Partnership With Facebook

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced a partnership with Facebook which will become the exclusive digital content rights partner for ICC global events in the Indian sub-continent. (More Sports News)

Facebook, a popular social media platform, will also carry post-match recaps throughout the rest of the world through to 2023.

Facebook will carry a range of digital content across four years including match recaps, in-play key moments and other match and feature content.

"We are delighted to welcome Facebook to the global cricket family for this multi-year, multi-market partnership which is a first for our sport. The combination of one of the world's most-watched sports with one of the world's largest platforms is exciting for the future of our game," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

Ajit Mohan, VP and Managing Director Facebook India said, "We are excited to partner with the ICC to bring the most exciting moments in cricket to Facebook Watch and to chart the next stage of technology-led transformation in cricket."

The package for the 2019-2023 rights period will include: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020, ICC Women’s Cricket, World Cup 2021, ICC World Test Championship Final 2021, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and ICC World Test Championship Final 202; ICC Men’s Qualifying Events for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022; as well as other ICC Events – ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 and ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022.