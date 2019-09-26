Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  ICC Announces Ground-Breaking Partnership With Facebook

ICC Announces Ground-Breaking Partnership With Facebook

Facebook will carry a range of digital content across four years including match recaps, in-play key moments and other match and feature content through to 2023

PTI 26 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
ICC Announces Ground-Breaking Partnership With Facebook
The package for the 2019-2023 rights period will include events like ICC World T20 and World Test Championship Final 2021, etc.
ICC Announces Ground-Breaking Partnership With Facebook
outlookindia.com
2019-09-26T18:14:50+0530

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced a partnership with Facebook which will become the exclusive digital content rights partner for ICC global events in the Indian sub-continent. (More Sports News)

Facebook, a popular social media platform, will also carry post-match recaps throughout the rest of the world through to 2023.

Facebook will carry a range of digital content across four years including match recaps, in-play key moments and other match and feature content.

"We are delighted to welcome Facebook to the global cricket family for this multi-year, multi-market partnership which is a first for our sport. The combination of one of the world's most-watched sports with one of the world's largest platforms is exciting for the future of our game," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

Ajit Mohan, VP and Managing Director Facebook India said, "We are excited to partner with the ICC to bring the most exciting moments in cricket to Facebook Watch and to chart the next stage of technology-led transformation in cricket."

The package for the 2019-2023 rights period will include: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020, ICC Women’s Cricket, World Cup 2021, ICC World Test Championship Final 2021, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and ICC World Test Championship Final 202; ICC Men’s Qualifying Events for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022; as well as other ICC Events – ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 and ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Dubai ICC (International Cricket Council) Facebook Cricket Sports
Next Story : U-17 Women's World Cup 2020: Asia's Line-Up Complete, North Korea And Japan Join Hosts India In Finals
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement