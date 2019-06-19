Real Kashmir's TRC Turf Ground Gets Floodlights, A First In J&K

﻿
TRC Turf Ground is home to former I-League second division champions Real Kashmir. Earlier, it was problematic to host matches after sunset, but now the floodlights will help in better broadcast of fixtures.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 June 2019
The floodlights installed at the stadium are of high quality, and will enable broadcasting of matches in high-definition quality.
Gone are the days, when it was an issue to host evening matches in Jammu and Kashmir! The TRC Turf Ground has finally been equipped with floodlight facilities. Home to I-League side Real Kashmir, the ground has become the Mecca for football fans in the state.

According to ANI, the floodlights installed at the stadium are of high quality, and will enable broadcasting of matches in high-definition quality.

Sarmad Hafeez (Commission Secretary, J-K Youth Sports and Services) told ANI, "This is a historical step and this is the first stadium in the state of Jammu and Kashmir where the floodlights have been installed. Therefore now we will be able to play under floodlights and not just national games but games of international standards."

He further added that it is the government's aim to improve and develop sporting infrastructure in the region, so that youth can participate in sports.

The stadium was unveiled in 2014. It was built at a cost of Rs. 4.5 Crores. 

Hafeez further revealed that more stadium and playfields would get floodlight soon. He said, "Our state is known for football and we have produces some very good footballers who have represented the country and represented the finest clubs in the country. This is only the beginning and we already have 10 other stadiums and playfields, where the floodlights are ready for inauguration. In the coming days, they will be inaugurated."

(Inputs from ANI)

