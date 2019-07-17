﻿
Only 2100 Per Match! That's What Kapil Dev's Cricket World Champions Got In 1983

The India team which won the 1983 Cricket World Cup led by Kapil Dev, earned Rs. 200 as daily allowance per day when playing for their nation.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2019
The BCCI paid each and every player (including team manager) were given Rs 1,500 as the match fee.
Cricket is a commercial sport once when you make it as your profession, with lots of money packed within it. Nowadays, players earn a lot of money due to a lot of aspects ranging from the Indian Premier League to advertisements. Well, but do you know how much did Kapil Dev's Team India earn in 1983?

In a post tweeted by Makrand Waingankar, the sports journalist has shared a picture of the teamsheet and how they are earning from a match. 

The teamsheet is from an ODI exhibition match played between India and Pakistan at the Nehru Stadium, where Kirti Azad won the game with six sixes.

The BCCI paid each and every player (including team manager) were given Rs 1,500 as the match fee, Rs 200 per day for three days as daily allowance. In total, the money was Rs 2,100 for each player and the manager.

Those days the money was decent enough, but considering how much cricketers get paid, the amount is peanuts when compared to the current situation. Also, it is worth noting that the 1983 India team won the Cricket World Cup in that year.

