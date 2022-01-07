How Dean Elgar Helped South Africa Break An Indian Jinx At Wanderers - Stats Highlights

The seven-wicket defeat in the second Test match was India’s first at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. India won two of their previous five Tests at this ground while the other three ended in draws. (More Cricket News)

Before this defeat, Johannesburg’s Wanderers was one of the three venues where India played five or more Tests without losing one - Bourda in Georgetown (6) and Uppal in Hyderabad (5).

** South Africa’s seven-wicket victory was their first after five consecutive Test defeats against India. India's streak of five successive wins started in Johannesburg in 2018 and ended at the very ground four years later. South Africa had not lost more than two Tests in succession to India before this streak.

** South Africa chased down 240 runs target in Johannesburg, the third-highest successful fourth innings chase against India. Australia chased a 339-run target at Perth in 1977, while West Indies were successful in their pursuit of 276 runs at Delhi in 1987.

** The last instance of South Africa successfully chasing down a 200-plus target in Test cricket was in 2011. They made 236 runs for the loss of two wickets to beat Australia at Cape Town in 2011. South Africa lost 19 of their previous 22 fourth-innings chases of 200 or more.

** Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96 in the Johannesburg chase was the second-highest score by a South African skipper. Only one South Africa captain had higher scores in successful Test chases - Graeme Smith - with four hundreds. The unbeaten 96 by Dean Elgar was also the highest Test score by a South Africa captain since Faf du Plessis' 103 against Pakistan at Cape Town in 2019.

** Dean Elgar made three fifties in the fourth-innings in Test cricket against India. These are the joint-most fifty-plus scores for any batter in the fourth-innings against India. Dean Elgar carried his bat with an unbeaten 86 in an unsuccessful chase at Johannesburg in 2018 and scored 77 in the previous Test in Centurion.

INDIA’S RECORD AT JOHANNESBURG

(Year - Result)

1992 - Match drawn

1997 - Match drawn

2006 - India won by 123 runs

2013 - Match drawn

2018 - India won by 63 runs

2022 - India lost by seven wickets