December 09, 2019
Poshan
He's Lying In Bed With My Sister: Faf Du Plessis Starts A Laugh Riot - Video

Hardus Viljoen missed Sunday's Mzansi Super League match between Paarl Rocks and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants as he got married to Faf du Plessis' sister Remi Rhynners on Saturday

Outlook Web Bureau 08 December 2019
Faf du Plessis
Courtesy: Twitter
2019-12-08T18:23:40+0530

Faf du Plessis started a laugh riot on social media with a strange but a matter-of-factly explanation about an unavailable player ahead of a Mzansi Super League 2019 match between Paarl Rocks and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Boland Park, Paarl on Sunday.

When asked about the changes in the team at the toss, the Rocks skipper said: “Hardus Viljoen not playing today because he’s lying in bed with my sister as they got married yesterday.”

Viljoen got married to Faf's sister, Remi Rhynners on Saturday.

Viljoen, 30, has represented South Africa in one Test so far, against England in January 2016. But the bowling all-rounder has been a regular in many T20 leagues around the world.

He was one of the four overseas players retained by Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2020 player auction.

