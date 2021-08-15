Happy Independence Day 2021: Cricketers, Olympians Send Good Wishes

Sports icons and legends came forward to wish fans and the country on the 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

Former India player VVS Laxman took to Twitter to wish everyone Happy Independence Day.

“As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, let's pay our respects to our great Freedom Fighters who fought bravely and laid the foundation for our independence,” Laxman said in his tweet.

As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, let's pay our respects to our great Freedom Fighters who fought bravely and laid the foundation for our independence. May the Indian tricolour always fly highðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³Jai Hind….Happy #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/5WzNqWNc8P — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2021



IPL defending champions Mumbai Indians also took to twitter to wish India a ‘Happy #IndependenceDay to every Indian celebrating 75 years of freedom.”



MMA fighter Ritu Phogat also took to twitter to wish the country.

“Jhanda ooncha rahe humara. Even when I am not with you, you are always with me #India”





Jhanda ooncha rahe humara. Even when I am not with you, you are always with me #India



#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/vUUMyUbbMX — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) August 14, 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore also took to twitter wishing the country on Independence Day.

The IPL franchisee emphasised on ‘One nation, many cultures’

“One nation, many cultures. Our nation has been built on great sacrifice and it is a symbol of pride and joy for each one of us to celebrate freedom!





One nation, many cultures. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³



Our nation has been built on great sacrifice and it is a symbol of pride and joy for each one of us to celebrate freedom!



The RCB family wishes everyone a very Happy 75th #IndependenceDay. Jai Hind! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»#PlayBold #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/L376mXGpWf — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 15, 2021

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also took to twitter to send his wishes to the country. “

Babita Phogat also wished India a happy Independence Day.



Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also posted a message on twitter sharing his wishes with the country.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine