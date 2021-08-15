August 15, 2021
Happy Independence Day 2021: Cricketers, Olympians Send Good Wishes

Sports icons like VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, Yogeshwar Dutt and others pass on their wishes to the nation on 75th Independence Day

Outlook Web Bureau 15 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:55 am
India hockey skipper Manpreet Singh and boxer Mary Kom proudly carry the Indian flag while leading the contingent at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.
Courtesy: Twitter
2021-08-15T08:55:22+05:30

Sports icons and legends came forward to wish fans and the country on the 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

Former India player VVS Laxman took to Twitter to wish everyone Happy Independence Day.
“As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, let's pay our respects to our great Freedom Fighters who fought bravely and laid the foundation for our independence,” Laxman said in his tweet.


IPL defending champions Mumbai Indians also took to twitter to wish India a ‘Happy #IndependenceDay to every Indian celebrating 75 years of freedom.”


MMA fighter Ritu Phogat also took to twitter to wish the country.
Jhanda ooncha rahe humara. Even when I am not with you, you are always with me #India”

Royal Challengers Bangalore also took to twitter wishing the country on Independence Day.
The IPL franchisee emphasised on ‘One nation, many cultures’
“One nation, many cultures. Our nation has been built on great sacrifice and it is a symbol of pride and joy for each one of us to celebrate freedom!  

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also took to twitter to send his wishes to the country. “

 Babita Phogat also wished India a happy Independence Day.


Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also posted a message on twitter sharing his wishes with the country.

