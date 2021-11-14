Happy Children's Day! Meet The Children Of India Cricketers, IPL Owners

Children are the foundation of a better tomorrow. They add happiness in our lives and whenever we see them, we completely forget all our sorrows in that moment. For cricketers, this feeling is no different. Every cricketer faces ups and downs in their playing career. This journey becomes more joyful with the addition of children especially on tours. (More Cricket News)

Children's Day is celebrated all across India on November 14 as a tribute to independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was affectionately called Chacha Nehru as he was very fond of kids.

Being the offspring of a famous personality is no cake walk. The star child is always a target of the Paparazzi culture that has reached its extremist level especially in the city of dreams Mumbai. No matter how much cricketers try to build a normal life for their child, the lenses refuse to leave children. The latest episode happened when Kolkata Knight Riders' co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

However, there are several benefits too. Being the child of a famous parent gives that child an opportunity to travel on tours, befriend fellow children of other cricketers and gain perspective of world at an early age.

On this joyous day, we have compiled a list of cricketer's and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises owner's children:

1. India Test and ODI captain Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika

2. Former India captain MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva

3. India T20 captain Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira

4. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's son Agastya

5. India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's daughter Nidhyana

6. India opener Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar

7. Former India opener Virender Sehwag's sons Aryavir and Vedant

8. Former India batsman Suresh Raina's daughter Gracia and son Rio

9. Mumbai India's owner Nita Ambani's son Akash

10. Kolkata Knight Riders' co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan

Here's wishing a very happy children's day!