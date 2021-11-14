Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Happy Children's Day! Meet The Children Of India Cricketers, IPL Owners

On this joyous occasion of Children's Day, we have compiled a list of cricketer's and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises owner's children.

Happy Children's Day! Meet The Children Of India Cricketers, IPL Owners
Former India cricketers MS Dhoni, left, and Suresh Raina, right, with their wives and children respectively. | Photo: BCCI

Happy Children's Day! Meet The Children Of India Cricketers, IPL Owners
2021-11-14T12:13:44+05:30
Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 12:13 pm

Children are the foundation of a better tomorrow. They add happiness in our lives and whenever we see them, we completely forget all our sorrows in that moment. For cricketers, this feeling is no different. Every cricketer faces ups and downs in their playing career. This journey becomes more joyful with the addition of children especially on tours. (More Cricket News)

Children's Day is celebrated all across India on November 14 as a tribute to independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was affectionately called Chacha Nehru as he was very fond of kids.

Being the offspring of a famous personality is no cake walk. The star child is always a target of the Paparazzi culture that has reached its extremist level especially in the city of dreams Mumbai. No matter how much cricketers try to build a normal life for their child, the lenses refuse to leave children. The latest episode happened when Kolkata Knight Riders' co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

However, there are several benefits too. Being the child of a famous parent gives that child an opportunity to travel on tours, befriend fellow children of other cricketers and gain perspective of world at an early age.

On this joyous day, we have compiled a list of cricketer's and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises owner's children:

1. India Test and ODI captain Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka and daughter Vamika. Photo: Twitter/Anushka Sharma

2. Former India captain MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva, Photo: BCCI

3. India T20 captain Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira

Rohit Sharma with daughter Samaira. Phot: Instagram/Ritika

4. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's son Agastya

Hardik Pandya with son Agastya. Photo: Twitter/ Hardik Pandya

5. India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's daughter Nidhyana

Ravindra Jadeja with wife and daughter. Photo: Instagram

6. India opener Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar

Shikhar Dhawan with son Zoravar. Photo: BCCI

7. Former India opener Virender Sehwag's sons Aryavir and Vedant

Sehwag with family. Photo: Outlook

8. Former India batsman Suresh Raina's daughter Gracia and son Rio

Suresh Raina with wife and children. Photo: BCCI

9. Mumbai India's owner Nita Ambani's son Akash

Mumbai Indian's Nita Ambani with son Akash. Photo: BCCI

10. Kolkata Knight Riders' co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri and son Aryan. Phot: BCCI

Here's wishing a very happy children's day!

