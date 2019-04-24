Happy Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar: Ten Unforgettable Moments From God Of Cricket's Career

Sachin Tendulkar turned 46 on April 24 (Wednesday). Regarded as possibly the greatest batsman, Tendulkar owns pretty much every batting record in the history of cricket. Besides his runs, the Master Blaster, in his 24-year career became the heartbeat of India

Here, we look at ten unforgettable moments from Tendulkar's career:

1. March 16, 2012: Tendulkar scored his 100th hundred in international cricket.

2. April 2, 2011: 'God of cricket' finally won the World Cup, that too in front of his home crowd.

3. February 24, 2010: The Master Blaster became the first player to score a double hundred in ODIs.

4. July 4, 2002: Tendulkar played possibly the first helicopter shot, made famous by MS Dhoni, against England.

5. May 23, 1999: He scored an emotional 140 against Kenya after the loss of his father in the World Cup.

6. April 22, 1998: Scored back-to-back hundreds against Australia in Sharjah, including that famous 'desert storm' innings.

7. March 27, 1994: Tendulkar opened the batting for the first time and hit 82 off 49 balls.

8. Nov 24, 1993: Tendulkar rolled his magic arms against South Africa in the Hero Cup semi-final, defending six in the final over.

9. August 14, 1990: He scored first of his 100 international tons. He was 17 years and 112 days old.

10. November 15, 1989: He made international debut as a 16-year-old against Pakistan in Karachi.

Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket on November 16, 2013 after playing his 200th Test match (against the West Indies at Wankhede Stadium).

He played 664 international cricket matches, scoring 34,357 runs.