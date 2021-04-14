Hansi Flick Fails To Commit To Bayern Munich, Makes Cryptic Comments After Champions League Exit

Hansi Flick fuelled further speculation over his Bayern Munich future with ambiguous remarks in the aftermath of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. (More Football News)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting gave reigning European champions Bayern a 1-0 win on the night at Parc des Princes but a 3-3 aggregate scoreline saw them bow out on away goals after a thrilling contest.

It means Flick will not add another Champions League to the six trophies he has lifted since succeeding Niko Kovac midway through last season, although Bayern are favourites to retain the Bundesliga once more.

Nevertheless, rumours over both Flick's apparent interest in succeeding Joachim Low as Germany boss after the rescheduled Euro 2020 and a strained relationship with Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic have gathered pace.

The 56-year-old, who has a contract with Bayern until 2023, insisted he had no issue with Salihamidzic but would offer no guarantees over his future plans, stating he is yet to speak to incoming chief executive Oliver Khan.

"My relationship with Brazzo [Salihamidzic] is stable. Nothing will change that. He has his job, I have mine. I will keep doing as I have done all season, which is why everything is stable," Flick told Sky Deutschland.

"I don't have an appointment. If Oliver wants to talk to me then he can gladly do it. I don't know what he will want to talk about.

"The last few weeks, in terms of media, were not that easy. I never had anything new to say, so I think you have to respect a coach when he says he doesn't want to talk about these things anymore.

"I have a contract with Bayern but you always have thoughts about how the future looks and if everything is working wonderfully here.

"Whether I'm at the DFB [German Football Association] perhaps is irrelevant for my family. Whatever decision I make, they will support me. Having them behind me is a great feeling. I love the job and I can't imagine doing anything other than coaching.

"It's all about developing the team. That's immensely important for me. I'm always thinking about that, success is a constant process. With the six titles we won. We have set an incredible benchmark. Whether at the DFB or Bayern, the pressure is huge."

Speaking as part of Sky Deutschland's coverage of the PSG game, former Bayern and Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaus claimed Flick already has an offer to become Germany head coach, with Bayern turning their attentions to RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Matthaus stated Flick had now taken charge of his final Champions League game with Bayern and would step down after their last game of this Bundesliga season against Augsburg.

On the game itself, Flick rued both Bayern's collective wastefulness in the first leg and Leroy Sane's failure to make the most of a glorious stoppage-time opening in Paris.

"I think in the first leg in Munich, we scored too few. The third goal we conceded was one too many. 2-2 would have been enough," he added.

"I was hoping we might strike late. Leroy had that chance at the end and perhaps should have gone alone rather than deciding to cross the ball low."

