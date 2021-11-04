Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Greed Has Taken Over BCCI: Lalit Modi Slams Indian Cricket Board For Allowing CVC To Own IPL Team

CVC Capital won the bid to own the Ahmedabad-based Indian Premier League franchise by paying INR 5600 crores.

Greed Has Taken Over BCCI: Lalit Modi Slams Indian Cricket Board For Allowing CVC To Own IPL Team
Lalit Modi is widely regarded as the founder Indian Premier League. | File Photo

Trending

Greed Has Taken Over BCCI: Lalit Modi Slams Indian Cricket Board For Allowing CVC To Own IPL Team
outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T11:11:16+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 11:11 am

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) boss Lalit Modi has once again questioned the entry of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in the cash-rich T20 tournament due to its investments in companies linked to betting activities. (More Cricket News)

In a strongly-worded tweet, Modi slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for "reducing the game to big joke".

"This #bcci sure are taking there time in deciding on a betting company buying a @iplt20 team. I guess greed is over taken any thing rational. This is just reducing the game to big joke. #clowns. I made it. They destroy it. #jokers," he wrote in a post shared on Wednesday.

CVC, which calls itself a ‘world leader in private equity and credit with USD 125 billion of assets under management’, shelled out INR 5625 crore to buy soon to be constituted Ahmedabad-based franchise in the world’s biggest T20 league.

As per the company’s website, it has investments in companies like Tipico and Sisal, which are involved in sports betting. Betting is not legal in India. CVC also invested in Formula 1 in the past and now has stakes in Premiership Rugby.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

In a previous tweet, Modi had questioned the BCCI's move, saying "a disaster is waiting to happen".

Before that, he had told the Indian cricket board to "do their homework".

“I guess betting companies can buy a @ipl team. must be a new rule. apparently one qualified bidder also owns a big betting company. what next? does @BCCI not do their homework. what can Anti corruption do in such a case?” Modi tweeted.

But as reported earlier, the BCCI doesn't see any problem in CVC Capital winning a bid.

A senior official had told Outlook: "CVC Capital is a big private equity company and they are free to pick up stakes in a betting company because betting is legal abroad. Irelia Company Pte Ltd (through which CVC Capital bid) could be managing many funds but as long as they don't have any managerial role or control, how does it matter? Betting is a matter of perception. It should not be confused with match-fixing."

RPSG Group won the bid for the Lucknow-based franchise by paying a whopping INR 7,090 crore. From the 2022 season, IPL will have 10 teams.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Lalit Modi Cricket Cricket - IPL Cricket - BCCI T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Wishes Happy Diwali As Indian Cricket Team Seeks Divine Intervention

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Wishes Happy Diwali As Indian Cricket Team Seeks Divine Intervention

Unmukt Chand Becomes First Indian To Sign Big Bash League Contract, Joins Melbourne Renegades

Lionel Messi Called Up For Argentina's 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Despite Injury

Champions League Wrap: Liverpool, Ajax Cruise Into UCL Round Of 16; PSG Pay Penalty

Paris Masters: Stefanos Tsitsipas Retires From 2nd-round Match

Rahul Dravid A 'Stalwart Of Indian Cricket': Rohit Sharma Congratulates New Head Coach

Two Bad Games Don't Make India A Bad Team, Says Rohit Sharma After Big T20 World Cup Win Against Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: England Pacer Tymal Mills Ruled Out Of Tournament Due To Thigh Strain

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Sports

‘Ravichandran Ashwin Made The Difference’, Says Virat Kohli After T20 World Cup Win Vs Afghanistan

‘Ravichandran Ashwin Made The Difference’, Says Virat Kohli After T20 World Cup Win Vs Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: English Umpire Michael Gough Withdrawn After Bio-Bubble Breach

T20 World Cup 2021: English Umpire Michael Gough Withdrawn After Bio-Bubble Breach

IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: All-round India Demolish Afghanistan By 66 Runs To Keep Hopes Alive

IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: All-round India Demolish Afghanistan By 66 Runs To Keep Hopes Alive

WI Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Live On Diwali Day: Where To Get Live Streaming - Full Details Here

WI Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Live On Diwali Day: Where To Get Live Streaming - Full Details Here

Read More from Outlook

The Curious Case Of Falling Gold Prices

The Curious Case Of Falling Gold Prices

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Look at prices of precious metals in relation with real rates of return, other commodities and new players like cryptocurrencies.

Ayodhya Deepotsav: Public Money Now Spent On Temples And Not On Kabristans, Says Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya Deepotsav: Public Money Now Spent On Temples And Not On Kabristans, Says Yogi Adityanath

Outlook Web Desk / In his speech during the Deepotsav celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced 50 different projects worth Rs 661 crore.

Two Bad Games Don't Make India A Bad Team: Rohit

Two Bad Games Don't Make India A Bad Team: Rohit

Outlook Web Bureau / Rohit Sharma set up India's 66-run win against Afghanistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match.

After Centre, Nine BJP-Ruled States Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices With Additional Cuts

After Centre, Nine BJP-Ruled States Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices With Additional Cuts

Outlook Web Desk / Since states charge local sales tax or VAT not just on the base price but also on the excise duty levied by the centre, the total incidence of price reduction is higher.

Advertisement