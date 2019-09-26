Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Gokulam Kerala Sign Trinidad And Tobago's Nathaniel Garcia

Gokulam Kerala Sign Trinidad And Tobago's Nathaniel Garcia

Trinidad and Tobago's Nathaniel Garcia is a midfielder, who last played for Point Fortin Civic FC.

PTI 26 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Gokulam Kerala Sign Trinidad And Tobago's Nathaniel Garcia
Garcia is the third player from Trinidad and Tobago to join Gokulam Kerala FC, after Marcus Joseph and Andre Ettienne.
File Photo
Gokulam Kerala Sign Trinidad And Tobago's Nathaniel Garcia
outlookindia.com
2019-09-26T16:07:35+0530

Gokulam Kerala FC have signed Trinidad and Tobago's Nathaniel Garcia for the upcoming I-League season.

(Football News)

The 26-year-old midfielder last played for Point Fortin Civic FC.

In 2017, Garcia left Central FC and joined Point Fortin Civic FC and will now be playing in Gokulam Kerala FC.

Garcia is the third player from Trinidad and Tobago to join Gokulam Kerala FC, after Marcus Joseph and Andre Ettienne.

Gokulam Kerala FC stunned Mohun Bagan 2-1 to lift the 129th Durand Cup in their debut appearance in August.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Football I-League Football Gokulam Kerala FC Sports
Next Story : Danny Marak Appointed As Meghalaya Cricket Association's President
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement