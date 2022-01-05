Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Glenn Maxwell, Australia All-Rounder And Melbourne Stars Captain, Tests COVID-19 Positive

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell became the 13th player in the team to test positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing Big Bash League. Eight Melbourne Stars support staff members also tested positive.


Glenn Maxwell is currently isolating and is awaiting his PCR results. He has tested positive for COVID-19. | Twitter (@StarsBBL)


2022-01-05T09:40:53+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 9:40 am

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has tested positive for COVID-19, his Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars confirmed on Wednesday. Maxwell, who is the captain of the Stars team, took a rapid antigen test following their defeat against rivals Melbourne Renegades and returned positive. (More Cricket News)

“The Melbourne Stars can confirm that Glenn Maxwell has returned a positive rapid antigen test,” a statement said. “Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test after the game against the Melbourne Renegades and has since undertaken a PCR test and is currently isolating.

“Melbourne Stars will provide an update once the result of the PCR test is known and ask everyone to respect Glenn's privacy at this time,” the statement added. Maxwell thus becomes the 13th player from the team to test positive for coronavirus. Eight other staff members have also contracted the virus.

Following Maxwell’s positive result, Renegades also reported a positive case and was forced to cancel their training session on Wednesday. Earlier, three other BBL clubs have also reported positive COVID cases. Stars are lying at the bottom half of this season’s BBL with just three wins from eight matches. They lie at the seventh spot.

Perth Scorchers lead the table with 29 points from nine games while two Sydney teams – Sixers and Thunders round up the top three. Sixers are second with 23 points while Thunders have four less.

