Gianluigi Buffon Breaks Paolo Maldini's Serie A Record In Turin Derby

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon broke Paolo Maldini's Serie A appearance record on Saturday after he was selected to play a 648th top-flight game in the derby against Torino. (More Football News)

The veteran former Italy number one started the clash, with Wojciech Szczesny named on the bench at Allianz Stadium.

Buffon, 41, was an Italy team-mate of former Milan defender Maldini, who retired in 2009 at the age of 40.

Buffon's Serie A debut came for Parma in 1995 when he shut out Milan in a 0-0 draw against the team that would go on to win the title.

648 - Gianluigi #Buffon will play today his 648th Serie A game, overtaking Paolo Maldini and becoming the player with the most top italian league official appearances (648). Perpetual. #JuveToro pic.twitter.com/c9Jd1qDjzI — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 4, 2020

He went on to join Juve in 2001 in a £32.6million deal, making him the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.

It proved to be money well invested as he spent 17 years in a first spell with the Turin giants, staying at the club following relegation amid Italian football's Calciopoli scandal and helping Juventus reel off seven successive Scudetti before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in 2018.

After a year in France, Buffon returned to Juventus last July, competing with Szczesny for the starting role in Maurizio Sarri's team since then.

At the end of June, Buffon signed new a contract to keep him at Juve for at least another year.