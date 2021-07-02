July 02, 2021
Germany Midfielder Toni Kroos Retires From International Football

Toni Kroos' last international game was Germany's 2-0 loss to England in the Round of 16 of the European Championship

Agencies 02 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:02 pm
Germany's Toni Kroos applauds the fans at the end of their Euro 2020, Round of 16 match against England at Wembley stadium in London on June 29, 2021.
AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool
2021-07-02T20:02:29+05:30

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos says he is retiring from the national team after 106 appearances for his country. (More Football News)

The 31-year-old Kroos says in a podcast that his decision is “irreversible.”

Kroos' last game was on Tuesday in Germany's 2-0 loss to England in the Round of 16 of the European Championship. The Real Madrid midfielder recovered from the coronavirus in time to take part in the tournament.

Kroos did not say if he had spoken with incoming coach Hansi Flick about staying.

Kroos says “it's a decision for the family and for me” and adds “I want to be there and needed as a husband and papa.”

Kroos made his Germany debut in March 2010 in a friendly against Argentina. He was a Bayern Munich player on loan at Bayer Leverkusen at the time. He played every minute at the 2014 World Cup when Germany won the title.

(AP)

