June 25, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  German Champions Bayern Munich To Kick Off Bundesliga Season At Gladbach

German Champions Bayern Munich To Kick Off Bundesliga Season At Gladbach

Borussia Dortmund start their title Bundesliga challenge against Frankfurt while RB Leipzig take on Mainz

Agencies 25 June 2021, Last Updated at 6:17 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
German Champions Bayern Munich To Kick Off Bundesliga Season At Gladbach
Julian Nagelsmann has been tasked with extending Bayern's record streak of German titles to 10 in a row.
File Photo
German Champions Bayern Munich To Kick Off Bundesliga Season At Gladbach
outlookindia.com
2021-06-25T18:17:29+05:30

Bayern Munich will kick off the new German season at Borussia Mönchengladbach after the 2021-22 fixtures were released Friday. (More Football News)

The game on Aug. 13 will be the first Bundesliga match in charge for both teams' new coaches after Bayern hired Julian Nagelsmann from Leipzig and Gladbach brought in Adi Hütter from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nagelsmann has been tasked with extending Bayern's record streak of German titles to 10 in a row.

Borussia Dortmund starts its title challenge against Frankfurt on either Aug. 14 or 15 and Leipzig visits Mainz the same weekend.

The German Super Cup between Dortmund and Bayern is set for Aug. 17.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: India Judoka Shushila Likmabam Qualifies Via Continental Quota

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Football Bundesliga Bayern Munich Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos