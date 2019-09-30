Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Gautam Gambhir Goes Ballistic, Tears Imran Khan Apart Then Dismisses Pakistan's Invitation To Manmohan Singh

Gautam Gambhir Goes Ballistic, Tears Imran Khan Apart Then Dismisses Pakistan's Invitation To Manmohan Singh

Hours after labelling Minister Imran Khan as a "role model for terrorists,' Gautam Gambhir on Monday lambasted Pakistan's invitation to former Indian Premier Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor as a political move

Outlook Web Bureau 30 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Gautam Gambhir Goes Ballistic, Tears Imran Khan Apart Then Dismisses Pakistan's Invitation To Manmohan Singh
Gambhir takes a strong stand against Pakistan's state policies.
Composite: File Photos
Gautam Gambhir Goes Ballistic, Tears Imran Khan Apart Then Dismisses Pakistan's Invitation To Manmohan Singh
outlookindia.com
2019-10-01T00:45:01+0530

Cricketer-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday dismissed Pakistan's invitation to Dr. Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur corridor inauguration as a political move while also terming Imran Khan as a "role model for terrorists". (More Cricket News)

"It is up to Congress to decide whether they want to send Dr. Singh or not. Navjot Singh Sidhu went and hugged General Bajwa and only one person opposed that move -- Captain Amarinder Singh," he said talking to ANI.

Also Read: Gambhir Takes A Dig At Pakistan PM Imran Khan

"Probably again this is a political move from Pakistan who actually cited Congress at UN (in its complaint)," Gambhir added.

Earlier in the day, former Indian cricketer lashed on to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his UNGA speech.

Also Read: Pakistan Invites Manmohan Singh To Kartapur Corridor Inauguration

"Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behavior. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from sports community," Gambhir tweeted.

The Pakistan government had earlier in the day extended an invitation to the former Prime Minister for the inauguration of the corridor.

Also Read: Kartarpur Corridor - All You Need To Know

"We would like to extend an invitation to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the inauguration function of Kartarpur Corridor. He also represents the Sikh community. We will also send him a formal invitation," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said.

The inauguration ceremony will take place three days before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

(With ANI inputs)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gautam Gambhir Imran Khan (Pakistan PM) Manmohan Singh Cricket Indo-Pak India-Pakistan Bilateral Series Sports
Next Story : India Vs South Africa: Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane Gives Off Just The Perfect Vibes Before Crucial Test Series
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement