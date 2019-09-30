Gautam Gambhir Goes Ballistic, Tears Imran Khan Apart Then Dismisses Pakistan's Invitation To Manmohan Singh

Cricketer-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday dismissed Pakistan's invitation to Dr. Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur corridor inauguration as a political move while also terming Imran Khan as a "role model for terrorists". (More Cricket News)

"It is up to Congress to decide whether they want to send Dr. Singh or not. Navjot Singh Sidhu went and hugged General Bajwa and only one person opposed that move -- Captain Amarinder Singh," he said talking to ANI.

"Probably again this is a political move from Pakistan who actually cited Congress at UN (in its complaint)," Gambhir added.

Earlier in the day, former Indian cricketer lashed on to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his UNGA speech.

"Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behavior. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from sports community," Gambhir tweeted.

The Pakistan government had earlier in the day extended an invitation to the former Prime Minister for the inauguration of the corridor.

"We would like to extend an invitation to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the inauguration function of Kartarpur Corridor. He also represents the Sikh community. We will also send him a formal invitation," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said.

The inauguration ceremony will take place three days before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

