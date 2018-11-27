Kartarpur Corridor: All You Need To Know

The launch of Kartarpur corridor project between India and Pakistan was marred by a controversy on Monday as both the ruling Congress and the opposition Akali Dal vied to take credit for the project. It also led to a new point of conflict between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Amarinder said that Sidhu's decision to go to Pakistan for the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor was "his way of thinking" but he personally could not think of going there while Indian soldiers and civilians were being killed by them.

On Tuesday, Sidhu arrived in Lahore to take part in the ceremony. He thanked Pakistan PM Imran Khan for making this corridor possible, which he said will help promote peace between the two countries.

Here is all you need to know about the Kartarpur corridor project: