'From Maestro To Mister' – Andrea Pirlo Takes Charge Of Juventus' Under-23s

July 30, 2020
Corona
After leaving Juventus in 2015, former midfield maestro Andrea Pirlo has returned to coach the Serie A champions' under-23 side

Omnisport 30 July 2020
Andrea Pirlo
Courtesy: Twitter (@Pirlo_official)
outlookindia.com
2020-07-30T21:20:47+0530

Andrea Pirlo has returned to Juventus to take over as the coach of their under-23s side, the Serie A champions have announced. (More Football News)

Pirlo spent four years at Juve between 2011 and 2015, helping the Bianconeri to four Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia triumph and two Supercoppa Italiana victories.

The playmaker left for MLS side New York City, spending three seasons at the club before retiring in 2017.

Now, Pirlo has taken his first step into coaching, returning to Juve to take over their U23s.

Juve's U23s finished 10th in Italy's third tier last season, while winning the Coppa Italia Serie C.

