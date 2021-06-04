French Open: Novak Djokovic Cruises Past Pablo Cuevas To Reach Last 32

Novak Djokovic booked a place in the last 32 of the French Open with a straight-sets victory over Uruguayan veteran Pablo Cuevas. (More Tennis News)

The top seed, seeking just a second triumph at Roland Garros, followed up his emphatic win against Tennys Sandgren in round one with a slightly tougher 6-3 6-2 6-4 triumph against Cuevas.

World number one Djokovic had 31 winners to 22 unforced errors and will now face James Duckworth – who beat Ricardas Berankis earlier on Thursday – in the next round.

Djokovic initially took some time to get going and lost his serve in just the third game, before instantly hitting back in the fourth.

The 18-time grand slam winner did not look back from that point, serving up some impressive tennis on the clay and breaking Cuevas again in the eighth game to take a one-set lead.

Cuevas has reached the third round in Paris on four occasions, but hopes of doing so again this year were effectively put to bed in a blistering second set from Djokovic, who was successful with all 11 of his first serves to close in on victory.

Playing on Court Suzanne-Lenglen did not faze Djokovic – with Roger Federer taking prime position on Court Philippe-Chatrier – as he held throughout a gruelling third set and completed the job with a 10th ace of an entertaining contest.

An outstanding performance from @DjokerNole



He sweeps past Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and moves into the third round.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/0MxYHEz8G2 — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 3, 2021

Data Slam: Another milestone reached for Djokovic

Thursday's match was Djokovic's 350th at a grand slam and he looked very impressive pretty much from the moment he recovered from his early wobble. Cuevas also played well, but his opponent saved eight of the nine break points he faced to set up a meeting with Berankis.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Djokovic – 23/22

Cuevas – 31/26

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Djokovic – 10/3

Cuevas – 5/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Djokovic – 5/8

Cuevas – 1/9

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine