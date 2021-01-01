Manchester United's former FA Cup-winning manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92, the club have confirmed. (More Football News)

Docherty, nicknamed 'The Doc', passed away on Thursday surrounded by his family, after suffering from a long illness.

He made over 300 appearances for Preston North End and won 25 caps for Scotland as a player, before going on to manage 12 clubs.

Docherty led Chelsea to the 1964-65 EFL Cup, won the 1976-77 FA Cup with United during a five-year spell and managed one of the club's greats in the form of George Best.

His time at United followed on from a one-year stint in charge of Scotland, which came after a season at Porto in 1970-71.

In a statement on their official Twitter account, United said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Docherty, who led us to FA Cup victory in 1977 with a thrilling, attacking team in the best traditions of Manchester United.

"Everyone at the club sends sincere condolences to Tommy's loved ones."

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Docherty, who led us to FA Cup victory in 1977 with a thrilling, attacking team in the best traditions of Manchester United.



Everyone at the club sends sincere condolences to Tommy’s loved ones. pic.twitter.com/KLRsRJwIIv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 31, 2020

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine