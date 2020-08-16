MS Dhoni Is The Leader That A Youngster Wants To Have, Says Emotional Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli became the champion cricketer that he is under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership and the latter's retirement naturally made the current India captain emotional. (More Cricket News)

In a valedictory message, Kohli said that what Dhoni has "done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart, but the mutual respect and warmth" he's received from the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman "will always stay" his.

Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ @msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

In his emotional tweet, Kohli once again reiterated that Dhoni will remain his skipper.

READ: Mahendra Singh Dhoni - World’s Envy, India’s Pride

It's worth mentioning that when Dhoni resigned from all forms cricket in 2017, Kohli tweeted: "Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him. You'll always be my captain @msdhoni Bhai".

Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him. You'll always be my captain @msdhoni Bhai ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017

Dhoni, 39, announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15). But he will continue to play for Chennai Super Kings in the India Premier League.

ALSO READ: Raina Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Dhoni remains India's most successful captain. Under his leadership, India have won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and also reached the top of the Test rankings in 2009.