MS Dhoni Is The Leader That A Youngster Wants To Have, Says Emotional Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli shared an emotional message as his predecessor MS Dhoni retires from all forms cricket on August 15

Outlook Web Bureau 16 August 2020
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni
Courtesy: Twitter (@imVkohli)
Virat Kohli became the champion cricketer that he is under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership and the latter's retirement naturally made the current India captain emotional. (More Cricket News)

In a valedictory message, Kohli said that what Dhoni has "done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart, but the mutual respect and warmth" he's received from the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman "will always stay" his.

In his emotional tweet, Kohli once again reiterated that Dhoni will remain his skipper.

It's worth mentioning that when Dhoni resigned from all forms cricket in 2017, Kohli tweeted: "Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him. You'll always be my captain @msdhoni Bhai".

Dhoni, 39, announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15). But he will continue to play for Chennai Super Kings in the India Premier League.

Dhoni remains India's most successful captain. Under his leadership, India have won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and also reached the top of the Test rankings in 2009.

