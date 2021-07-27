July 27, 2021
Former England Pacer Mike Hendrick Dies, Aged 72

Hendrick took 87 wickets in 30 Tests at an average of 25.83

27 July 2021
Former England Pacer Mike Hendrick Dies, Aged 72
Former Pacer Mike Hendrick played 22 ODIs for England.
Courtesy: Twitter
Former England Pacer Mike Hendrick Dies, Aged 72
outlookindia.com
2021-07-27T23:06:12+05:30

Former England pacer Mike Hendrick died at the age of 72. Hendrick, who played for Derbyshire, was suffering from liver and bowel cancer and featured in 30 Test matches for England. (More Cricket News)

Playing at the highest level from 1974 to 1981, Hendrick took 87 wickets at an average of 25.83 in Test cricket.

He was part of the 1977 Ashes Test where he claimed 8/95 to help England regain the urn. He also played 22 ODIs for England and featured in the side which reached the 1979 World Cup final.

In 267 first-class matches, Hendrick took 770 wickets.

