First Hero, First Inspiration: Indian Sports Stars Extend Wishes On Father's Day

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and a number of other sports stars on Sunday extended their heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Father's Day. (More Sports News)

The 'Master Blaster' wrote on social media that he always remembers his father Ramesh Tendulkar's advice of being a good person.

"I shall always remember your invaluable advice to 'Strive to be a good person first'. Thank you for everything. #HappyFathersDay!" Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India captain and current head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted a photo of his father. "My first Hero, my first Inspiration - My Dad #FathersDay," he said along with the pic in the tweet.

My first Hero, my first Inspiration – My Dad #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/1Oof6VzsR3 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 21, 2020

Indian hockey captain Rani Rampal also paid tribute to her father. "I can never thank you enough for everything you have done for me! I love you papa. Happy Father's Day! You'll always be my first true motivation. #HappyFathersDay," she said in her tweet along with a selfie with her father.

I can never thank you enough for everything you have done for me! I love you papa. Happy Father's Day! You'll always be my first true motivation. #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/HAMT3q2ykz — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) June 21, 2020

Former badminton World no.1 Saina Nehwal tweeted: "Best papa in the world ..#HappyFathersDay2020 @NHarvir" along with images with her father.

Veteran all-rounder Yusuf Pathan tweeted a photo of his sons with his father. "Ayaan and Riyaan with Abba. I am lucky to have suc

Ayaan and Riyaan with Abba. I am lucky to have such a kind, caring, awesome father. This picture makes this Father's day more special for me. Happy Father's Day. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/3o4K1U95B6 — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) June 21, 2020

h a kind, caring, awesome father. This picture makes this Father's day more special for me. Happy Father's Day. #FathersDay," he said in his tweet.