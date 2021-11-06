Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
FIH Junior World Cup: Hockey India Name 24 Players For Preparatory Camp

Hosts and defending champions India are grouped in Pool B along with Canada, France, and Poland.

Representative image: The preparatory camp will begin from November 7 in Bhubaneswar for the mega event. | File Photo

2021-11-06T13:53:37+05:30
Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 1:53 pm

Hockey India on Saturday named 24-member core probable group for a preparatory camp ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar from November 24.  (More Hockey News)

The camp will begin on Sunday at the venue for the mega event.

"The players will report to Chief Coach Graham Reid and Coach BJ Kariappa on November 7 for the preparatory camp ahead of the prestigious quadrennial event where 16 teams from across the world will vie for top honours," Hockey India said in a release.

The junior players were preparing for the showpiece in the camp which was being held at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru in a bio bubble over the past few months.

But now with less than three weeks left for the FIH event, "the Core Probable Group will be vying to get used to the pitch at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium and get acclimatised ahead of the tournament."

Hosts and defending Champions India are grouped in Pool B along with Canada, France, and Poland.

The other teams in the fray include Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile in pool A while Netherlands, Spain, Korea and United States have been grouped in pool C.

Germany, Argentina, Pakistan, and Egypt form Pool D.

Core Probable Group: Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Shardanand Tiwari, Abhishek Lakra, Manjeet, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Sunil Jojo, Cyril Lugun, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Ankit Pal, Mareeswaran Sakthivel, Uttam Singh, Maninder Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Boby Singh Dhami, Prabhjot Singh.

