Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Stadium 974' - Qatar Unveils Seventh Tournament Venue

Stadium 974 is the seventh tournament venue to be completed by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to kick off on November 21.

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Stadium 974' - Qatar Unveils Seventh Tournament Venue
Stadium 974 is made from 974 shipping containers. | Courtesy: Twitter (@roadto2022en)

Trending

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Stadium 974' - Qatar Unveils Seventh Tournament Venue
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T18:02:20+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 6:02 pm

Qatar 2022 venue Stadium 974 has been officially unveiled and will host its first match on 30th November when the United Arab Emirates and Syria go head-to-head on the opening day of the 2021 Arab Cup. (More Football News)

Stadium 974 is the seventh tournament venue to be completed by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) and follows Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali, Al Bayt and Al Thumama in being declared ready to host matches during next year's World Cup, which is scheduled to kick off on 21st November.

READ: Qatar Used Ex-CIA Officer To Spy On FIFA

The venue, formerly known as Ras Abu Aboud, has a unique and innovative design - it's constructed primarily from shipping containers and this makes it the first fully demountable stadium in the history of international football's showpiece tournament.

Stadium 974, located close to Doha Port, directly opposite the spectacular West Bay skyline, will play host to seven matches up to the round of 16 stage during Qatar 2022.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

During the Arab Cup, which will conclude on 18th December, the 40,000-capacity stadium will stage six matches, including the first semi-final and the third-place play-off.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Qatar Football Qatar World Cup 2022 Football: FIFA World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match Live

FIFA World Cup 2022 Host Qatar Used Ex-CIA Officer To Spy On Global Football Body - Report

Suryakumar Yadav Replaces KL Rahul In Squad for India vs New Zealand Test Series

South Africa A Vs India A Live Streaming: Priyank Panchal Leads India A -- Full Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch Live

Richa Chadha: Rahul Dravid Was My First Love

IND Vs NZ 2021: New Zealand Coach Gary Stead Hints At Playing Combination Against India In First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: Ajaz Patel Keen To Spin Web Around India Ahead Of First Test In Kanpur

Bangladesh Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Tamim Iqbal To Miss Out With Thumb Injury

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

PV Sindhu To Contest Badminton World Federation Athletes’ Commission Election in December

PV Sindhu To Contest Badminton World Federation Athletes’ Commission Election in December

Perfect Time For Pat Cummins To Be Named Australia Test Cricket Team Captain, Feels Shane Warne

Perfect Time For Pat Cummins To Be Named Australia Test Cricket Team Captain, Feels Shane Warne

Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract With England National Football Team Through 2024

Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract With England National Football Team Through 2024

Barcelona Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Xavi Hints At Ousmane Dembele Return

Barcelona Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Xavi Hints At Ousmane Dembele Return

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

Koushik Paul / Starting the day at 113/6, Jason Holder (36), Kyle Mayers (45) and Rakheem Cornwall (39) helped West Indies avoid the follow-on against Sri Lanka before rain gods opened up.

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement