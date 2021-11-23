Qatar 2022 venue Stadium 974 has been officially unveiled and will host its first match on 30th November when the United Arab Emirates and Syria go head-to-head on the opening day of the 2021 Arab Cup. (More Football News)

Stadium 974 is the seventh tournament venue to be completed by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) and follows Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmad Bin Ali, Al Bayt and Al Thumama in being declared ready to host matches during next year's World Cup, which is scheduled to kick off on 21st November.

The venue, formerly known as Ras Abu Aboud, has a unique and innovative design - it's constructed primarily from shipping containers and this makes it the first fully demountable stadium in the history of international football's showpiece tournament.

Stadium 974, located close to Doha Port, directly opposite the spectacular West Bay skyline, will play host to seven matches up to the round of 16 stage during Qatar 2022.

During the Arab Cup, which will conclude on 18th December, the 40,000-capacity stadium will stage six matches, including the first semi-final and the third-place play-off.