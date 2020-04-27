FIFA Wants To Use 5 Substitutes To Cope With Schedule Congestion Due To Coronavirus

April 27, 2020
Poshan
FIFA says the temporary plan could help prevent more injuries due to "potential player overload" as soccer competitions catch up with a backlog.

PTI 27 April 2020
FIFA's proposal must be formally approved by rule-making panel IFAB.
File Photo
2020-04-27T18:43:59+0530

FIFA wants to let soccer teams use five substitutes to cope with expected schedule congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA says the temporary plan could help prevent more injuries due to “potential player overload” as soccer competitions catch up with a backlog.

The proposal gives competition organizers the option of letting teams use five substitutes in 90 minutes and a sixth in knockout games that go to extra time.

Teams would still be limited to three stoppages of play to make the changes.

FIFA says the rule could be used by all competitions finishing this year and next and all national team games through 2021.

FIFA's proposal must be formally approved by rule-making panel IFAB.

