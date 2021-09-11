Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports FIFA Lifts Five-day Ban On Premier League’s South American Players

FIFA Lifts Five-day Ban On Premier League’s South American Players

FIFA Lifts Five-day Ban On Premier League’s South American Players
Roberto Firmino was one of the South American players not released by Liverpool for national duty in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers. | File photo

Several footballers were called up for World Cup qualifiers but didn’t travel after Premier League teams objected to them going UK's red-listed countries

Trending

FIFA Lifts Five-day Ban On Premier League’s South American Players
outlookindia.com
2021-09-11T11:05:39+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 11:05 am

Premier League clubs which blocked South American players from traveling to World Cup qualifiers will be able to play them this weekend after the threat of a five-day ban from FIFA was lifted. (More Football News)

Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agreed to waive their right to trigger a FIFA regulation in what would have been a bid to prevent players from competing for their respective clubs in England's top division this weekend.

Those players were called up for World Cup qualifiers but didn’t travel after Premier League teams objected to them going to South American nations which are red-listed by the British government and require 10 days of mandatory hotel quarantine on their return.

FIFA is hoping the British government eases the quarantine requirements for players in time for the next set of World Cup qualifiers in October. There had been confusion among Premier League managers over the availability of their players throughout Friday until the assurances from FIFA.

The five-day restriction period would have started immediately after the international window which, for South America, ended on Thursday. It could also have taken in Champions League games next week. Newcastle manager Steve Bruce already seemed sure Miguel Almiron was available to play against Manchester United on Saturday despite not going to Paraguay for games.

“A bit of common sense has prevailed,” Bruce said, “and he's available for selection so we're extremely pleased.” Among the Brazilian players who were under threat of not playing in the Premier League this weekend were Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino at Liverpool; Ederson and Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City; Thiago Silva at Chelsea; and Fred at Manchester United.

Manchester United also have Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani available and Watford can field Chile defender Francisco Sierralta against Wolverhampton on Saturday. The Premier League teams had said that if players went, they then would have to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine upon their return and have little chance of training.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Roberto Firmino Alisson Becker Edinson Cavani Gabriel Jesus England Football FIFA World Cup qualifiers English Premier League (EPL) Manchester City Manchester United Liverpool Chelsea (Football) COVID 19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22 Likely To Introduce 9:30 PM Weekend Double Headers Matches

ISL 2021-22 Likely To Introduce 9:30 PM Weekend Double Headers Matches

Aiden Markram, Bowlers Power South Africa Beat Sri Lanka In T20 Series Opener

'Remember England Gesture After 26/11 Mumbai Attacks,' - Sunil Gavaskar Lauds India's Plan To Reschedule Manchester Test

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Beats Alexander Zverev To Reach 31st Grand Slam Final

Former Bayern Munich Star Jerome Boateng Guilty Of Domestic Violence; Fined 1.8m Euros

Chelsea Suffer Major Setback As Christian Pulisic Out For 10 Days With Ankle Injury

Kapil Dev Hails MS Dhoni’s India Comeback for T20 World Cup As ‘Special Case’

Benjamin Mendy Rape Case: Manchester City Defender To Go Under Trial On January 24 Next Year

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Day 6 - In Pics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Day 6 - In Pics

Advertisement

More from Sports

Eduardo Camavinga Racism: Spanish TV Apologies To Real Madrid Player

Eduardo Camavinga Racism: Spanish TV Apologies To Real Madrid Player

Biennial World Cup: Jurgen Klopp, Julian Nagelsmann Against New FIFA Plan

Biennial World Cup: Jurgen Klopp, Julian Nagelsmann Against New FIFA Plan

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings Make Individual Travel Plans To UAE

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings Make Individual Travel Plans To UAE

Online Chess Olympiad: Unbeaten India Storms Into Quarterfinals

Online Chess Olympiad: Unbeaten India Storms Into Quarterfinals

Read More from Outlook

India, Australia Hold ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

India, Australia Hold ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

The Indian delegation at the talks will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar. Foreign ministers of India and Australia-- S Jaishankar and Marise Payne-- held talks on Saturday ahead of the inaugural 'two-plus-two' ministerial dialogue between both the countries. It is learnt that the developments in Afghanistan and ways to further strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific figured in the talks between the two foreign ministers.

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Crypto has gone from being a byproduct of digital disruption to a $1-trillion asset class. India doesn’t want to be left behind as the world begins to embrace crypto. But creating the necessary regulatory framework isn’t easy.

Djokovic A Win Away From Calendar Slam

Djokovic A Win Away From Calendar Slam

World No.1 Novak Djokovic defeated Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

On the anniversary of 9/11, we replug an essay wrote by Shahrukh Khan. It’s classic ‘SRK speak’ on what it is to be a Muslim icon.

Advertisement