Fans Mourn 'Death' Of Cricketer Mohammad Irfan - Read Pakistan Bowler's Hard-Hitting Message

June 22, 2020
Poshan
Social media was filled with posts about Mohammad Irfan's death. However, the Pakistan bowler has put an end on all such speculations with a terse message

Outlook Web Bureau 22 June 2020
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has quashed rumours of his death in a car accident, stating that the reports were fake and baseless. (More Cricket News)

On Sunday, social media was filled with posts about Irfan's death. However, the Pakistan bowler has put an end on all such speculations from his official Twitter handle and also urged people not to spread fake news.

"Some social media outlets have been spreading baseless fake news about my death in a car accident," the Pakistan pacer said in a tweet.

"This has disturbed my family and friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well," he added.

The 38-year-old, a left-arm pacer, last represented Pakistan in a T20 international against Australia last November. He has so far played 4 Tests, 60 ODIs and 22 T20Is scalping 109 wickets in total.

It should be noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also on Sunday announced the death of deaf cricketer Mohammad Irfan following a stomach infection, which may have led to confusion.

In a statement, the PCB expressed its sorrow on the death Irfan, former member of the Pakistan national deaf team.

Irfan, 31, breathed his last breath on Saturday, after a battle against stomach infection.

(With IANS inputs)

